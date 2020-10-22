Climate Comment For September 2020: A Bit Cooler and Cloudier Than Usual

Submitted by Bill Caulfeild-Browne

The month started out quite warm with highs in the 20C range, reaching 24.1 on the 3rd. This was to prove the warmest day of the month – the mercury didn’t reach 20C again until the 26th. On the 19th we flirted with frost away from the lake and even on the lakeshore we got down to 2.3C. The mean for the month ended just 0.7C below historical levels. At this point, though, the year as a whole is still more than a degree above the long-term average.

Contributing to the slightly cooler weather was the cloud cover. It was not as sunny as September usually is – there were two days when the sun made no appearance at all and about ten days with quite limited sunshine. Still, there were twelve fully sunny days. This was all a reminder that Fall was in the air.

Total rainfall was a little below normal at 72 mm. but there were 11 days with precipitation, the wettest being the 13th with 21 mm. Winds were not unusual except on the 6th when a new front moved in from the south, gusting to 63 kms/hr. A day later they shifted to the northwest and hit 63 kms/hr again. The lake got pretty roiled up, as my wife and I can testify as we were on the Chi-Cheemaun that day.

October started out quite cool but by the 5th were back into double-digit highs. As for the rest of the month….well, I’m not a forecaster but history tells us there will be a serious frost soon and the mean temperature will be around 9C.

Definitely Fall!