Tobermory Legion Br 290 News Message From the President

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

Comrades,

As many of you know we entered into phase 3 on Friday, July 17th and you may be wondering if the Legion will be reopening soon. The executive membership have been discussing this at length all through the COVID-19 pandemic and are doing our best to balance the needs of the community for fellowship, the need to earn sustainable income as a branch, and the need to keep our members safe.

While phase three allows for up to 50 people in an enclosed space, social distancing rules still remain in place, meaning that everyone would have to wear a mask unless consuming food or beverages, and be placed at tables six feet apart from each other. This alone would reduce our capacity to 20-30 guests maximum, which would make it difficult to have enough patrons to cover the expenses of being open, and certainly not enough to make a profit. The Saturday night festivities, which bring us the bulk of our income over the summer, are still not permitted, and without them we feel it is best to remain closed until the fall.

Please trust that we are constantly revisiting this situation and we miss going to the Legion to visit with our neighbours as much as you do.

We would also like you to know that as a branch we are in good shape and are currently not at any risk of closure. We have had, and continue to have, excellent community support, which allows us to thrive and serve our veterans and their families.

Until we can be together again, be safe and take care of each other.

Judy Hurst,

Branch 290 President

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.