Limited Visitor Access, Basic Services Resume at Bruce Peninsula National Park Grotto, Flowerpot Island Remain Closed

Media Release

TOBERMORY, ONTARIO, May 28, 2020 – Starting June 1, 2020 Bruce Peninsula National Park will offer limited visitor access and basic services to some areas of the park.

Visitors will be able to access the following services and facilities:

· Trails adjacent to the Visitor Centre (viewing tower remains closed);

· Singing Sands (high water means some trails will be closed);

· Little Cove;

· Limited parking spaces and limited washroom facilities will be available at these locations.

All other areas of the park, including the Visitor Centre, the Grotto, Halfway Log Dump, and the Bruce Trail from Crane Lake to Little Cove will continue to be closed until further notice. Those seeking to travel from a distance are encouraged to assess their plans.

Visiting Bruce Peninsula National Park will be different than it has been in the past. In addition to reduced Parks Canada services, many local tourism businesses and accommodations remain closed or are only offering limited or adapted services. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the www.pc.gc.ca/bruce website before they travel to find out:

· what is open;

· what they can expect;

· how to prepare for their visit.

The health and safety of visitors and employees is of utmost importance to the Government of Canada. Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.

Parks Canada is asking Canadians to be cautious and conservative in their use of these places, to observe any regional or Ontario travel restrictions and to respect any closures that are in place. Anyone participating in recreational activities should be extra cautious to avoid injury and/or getting lost to help minimize the demands placed on search and rescue teams and on the health care system.

All camping facilities remain closed until at least June 21, 2020, while Parks Canada assesses whether and how these services might resume. Group activities and public events are suspended until further notice.

Detailed information on Parks Canada places and the measures the Agency is taking to limit the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the Parks Canada website: pc.gc.ca. Please check regularly for updates.