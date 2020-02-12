LUTZ (Lutzelschwab), Marion Alice slipped away gently on January 15, 2020 at the Lion’s Head Hospital with her ‘darling daughters’ Jacqueline and Nancy by her side. Born in London, England on April 4, 1930 to parents Henry James and Constance May Vincent and predeceased by her beloved husband Hans ‘Johnny’ in 1997 she also leaves treasured canine companions Ellie and Frankie. Mom’s quick wit and sense of humour will be sorely missed. Private family arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Lion’s Head Chapel, Lion’s Head. Expressions of remembrance to the Humane Society or the Lion’s Head Hospital would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com