HESSEL, Howard Carl – of Hanover, and previously Tobermory, peacefully at Grey Bruce Health Services Owen Sound on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Loving husband and best friend of the late Julia (nee Young). Devoted father of Heather (Herb Tutto), of Cochrane, AB, Carl (Debbie), of Hanover, and John (Kellie), of Kitchener. Cherished grandpa of Carolyn Hughes; Tracy (Chris Schmidt); Trevor Hessel (Danielle); Mandy (Jay Robert); and Derek Hessel. Sadly missed by his sister Eleanor (Arthur Horst); and his many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and friends. Predeceased by his son Kenneth (1965); daughter, Sherry (Tom Hughes); parents August and Lenora; brother, Warren (Frances): sisters, Ruth (Gilbert Watters), and Isabel (Lloyd Murray). Cremation has taken place. Family invite friends to join with them for a Memorial Gathering to celebrate Howard’s life on Saturday February1, 2020 from 1-3 PM, with a Time of Sharing at 2 o’clock at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, 356 9th St., Hanover. A graveside service will be conducted from Hanover Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements made at the Thomas C. Whitcroft Peninsula Chapel, 272 Berford St., Wiarton (519) 534-5341. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com