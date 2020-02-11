Walsh Family MRI Fundraising Challenge Raises $137,580!

Submitted by Kevin Walsh

A BIG THANK YOU to all that donated to the MRI! It seemed to me at the start of our MRI fundraising that 4.7 million dollars would be difficult to attain. We are now there, AMAZING! Bruce Peninsula donations have fulfilled our share of this regional need which serves us all – $450,000 thanks to the incredible support of our ‘challengers’, Lion’s Head and Wiarton Hospital Auxiliaries, local businesses, individuals, service clubs and families – WE DID IT!

Kevin Walsh extends a big THANK YOU to everyone who supported the MRI fundraising initiative through the Walsh Family Challenge and beyond.

The people of the Bruce Peninsula are a wonderful group of caring and giving people. So here I am – not asking for money for the MRI. I plan on putting several articles in upcoming issues of the Bruce Peninsula Press to share the nuts and bolts on how our home Foundation provides the funding required to keep our two Peninsula Hospitals up to date and equipped with new medical equipment, as well as helping out with our regional hospital in Owen Sound. It is no accident that we have great healthcare close to home. Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) is a great network of hospitals, each providing unique health services to everyone in Bruce & Grey Counties. Additionally, we are very fortunate to have the Peninsula Family Health Team and the Tobermory Medical Centre, two great clinics.

Before I sign off, and on behalf of Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation (BPHSF), I want to extend a really special thanks to the Bruce Peninsula Press. Our MRI fundraising success would absolutely not have been a reality without the incredible coverage the Press gave to this initiative – and if that support is not enough, they also stepped up to the Walsh Family MRI Fundraising Challenge by donating $5,600.