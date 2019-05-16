RICHARDSON, Verna Mae

Peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, May 5, 2019. Verna Richardson (nee Slocum) of Lion’s Head in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Allan Richardson (2000). Cherished mother of Brent and his wife Daphne of Wiarton and Gail Richardson of Lion’s Head. Special grandmother of Becky Richardson of Kemble and her children Jordan and Nicholas. Verna will be welcomed to heaven by her grandson Andrew Richardson (1992) and sister Dorothy Shaw (2002). Family and friends were invited to share memories at the George Funeral Home, Lion’s Head Chapel, Lion’s Head on Tuesday May 7th from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. The funeral service was conducted from the funeral home on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.with Rev. Ed Laksmanis officiating. Interment Eastnor Cemetery. Expressions of remembrance to Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com