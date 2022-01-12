BEGHETTO, Claudio Anthony – of Lion’s Head, at Grey Bruce Health Services Lion’s Head on Wednesday December 29, 2021 at the age of 82 years. Dear husband and best friend to Peggy for 60 years. Devoted father of Angel and her husband John Ottema, of Guelph. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa and her husband Tyler Jervis. Sadly missed by his brother-in-law, Lyle Lockhart, of Winnipeg; and by his nieces, nephews, and many friends in the community. Predeceased by his parents, Tullio and Rosa; brother, Luciano; and sister-in-law, Nancy Lockhart. Private family arrangements entrusted to the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel, Sauble Beach (519) 422-0041. Donations to Home and Community Support Services or to the Day Away Program in Wiarton would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com