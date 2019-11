August 28, 1927 – October 24, 2019



Passed away peacefully at Grey Bruce Health Services Hospital, Owen Sound in her 93 year. Predeceased by her late husband Ken Cartlidge (1996). Beloved Mother to Paul (Beth), David (Dulcie), & Kenny and many Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. A private cremation will take place and she will be resting at Dunks Bay Cemetery, Tobermory, Ont.