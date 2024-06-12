MYLES, Jason Robert suddenly in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Jason Myles of Spruce Grove, Alberta in his 44th year. Loving partner of Victoria Nirlungayuk. Cherished son of Debbie Myles (Ted Phillips) of Miller Lake and Wayne Myles (Angie) of Lion’s Head. Much loved brother of Darren Myles (Bonita) of Lion’s Head, Cheri Hofstrand (Warren) of Miller Lake, Matt Phillips (Penny) of Lion’s Head, Steve Phillips of Lion’s Head and Justin Hall (Kaitlyn) of Victoria, B.C. Dearly remembered by his grandmother Sharon Stephenson of Kerwood and nieces and nephews Brooklyn, Georgia, Lena, Mary, T.A., Anna, April, Nora, Leighton and Lochlann. He will be missed and never forgotten by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jason grew up on the Bruce Peninsula. His childhood was spent playing sports, spending time with family and being outside. Jason started his post secondary education at Lakehead University and then moved onto Fleming College, to follow his love of the outdoors and pursue an education in Environmental Sciences. After graduation, Jason began to work in his field for both Environment Canada & Parks Canada. Jason’s work took him all over the country, from his first posting in Ft. Simpson, to Yellowknife, North Bay & finally Edmonton. Jason was fortunate enough to spend significant time in the North, often seeing and experiencing places that few before him had and that few will in the future. Jason’s unique path and experiences will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends were invited to share memories at the Bethel Missionary Church, 18 Ferndale Road, Lion’s Head on Friday, June 7th, 2024 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memories were shared at 3:30 p.m. Jason appreciated the simplicity and warmth of casual gatherings with friends and family. In that spirit, they kindly asked that attendees dress in comfortable, casual attire. Arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Lion’s Head Chapel, Lion’s Head. Expressions of remembrance to the Lion’s Head Hospital for cardiac care c/o Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com