STEWART, Murray Earl – unexpectedly at Owen Sound Hospital on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Murray Stewart of Owen Sound and formerly of Wiarton in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Doris (nee McLay) for 68 years. Cherished father of Todd and his wife Stacey of New Brunswick, Maureen Watson and her husband Kent of Cambridge and Earl and his wife Janice Banks of London. Much loved grandfather of Siobhan, Becca, Jordyn, Alex, Kirsten, Maddie, Lauren, Tynan and Cohen and great grandfather of Shawn and Kaci. Dear brother of Marge Bruin and her husband Fred of Wiarton and brother-in-law of June Stewart of Chatsworth, Bernice Stewart of Owen Sound, Joyce Stewart of Clavering and Marilyn Stewart of Lion’s Head. Missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Mary (nee Pyke) and Earl Stewart, brothers Gary, Allan, Delbert and Donald and sisters Vivian Burt (Jack) and Eileen Miller (Jim). The funeral service will be conducted at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Wiarton on Monday, June 3, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Interment Colpoy’s Bay Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Wiarton. Expressions of remembrance to the Owen Sound Hospital Foundation or St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com