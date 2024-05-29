ROBINS, Carole Jean – It’s with deep sorrow the family announces the peaceful passing of Carole Jean Robins in her 78th year on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Dulcina Hospice in Calgary, AB, surrounded by her family, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Carole was the beloved wife of Lynn Robins (54 years) of Miller Lake and cherished mother of Ryan Robins (Jennifer) and Kristen Hrytsak (John) both of Calgary, AB. She will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Hannah, Zach, Brynn, and Faryn. Carole was predeceased by her parents, David Sylvester and Margaret Marie Chappell (Pierson), of Port Elgin, ON. Carole will be forever cherished by her family for her unwavering devotion, kindness, and generosity as a mother and grandmother. Her face would light up with joy at her grandchildren’s activities and adventures. Above all, Carole will be remembered for her courageous spirit and caring nature, always making time for her family and friends. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional caregivers who provided support to Carole during her five-year journey at Lion’s Head and Tobermory hospitals, Owen Sound oncology, the Tom Baker Cancer Centre, and Dulcina Hospice in Calgary. A Celebration of Life honoring Carole’s memory will be held at the family’s residence in Johnson’s Harbour. Details will be shared at a later date to allow family and friends to gather and reminisce. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole’s memory may be made to Grey Bruce Health Services (https://brightshoresfoundation.ca/donate/ or by phone at 519-372-3925). Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Carole may be shared with the family by visiting www.choicememorial.com