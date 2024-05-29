FARRELL, David Mills – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, David Mills Farrell. July 25, 1930 to May 19, 2024, in his 94th year. David Mills Farrell was born and raised in Montreal QC. He was educated at St. Leo’s Academy in Westmount, post-secondary education at Sir George Williams University, now Concordia University in Montreal. Predeceased in 2010 by his beloved wife of 53 years, Marjorie Mary Ann Donovan Farrell. Family was paramount in his life, nothing exceeded his pride in, and devotion to, his seven children – Kate Moore, Toronto ON; Norman (Katie), Toronto ON; Nancy (Kathy), Calgary AB; Jane (Peter), London ON; Kevin (Christina), Ottawa ON; Shelagh (Steve), Daajing Giids, Haida Gwaii BC; Margaret (Kelly), Sidney BC, and his seven beloved grandchildren – Graham, Bridget, Megan, Abby, Mitch, Isabelle and Liam. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, large extended family. Predeceased by siblings Peter, Richard, Martha Wilson, Kent. In 1951, at age 21, David moved from Montreal to Hamilton ON to begin what became a 38-year career in sales / marketing with The Steel Company of Canada, Stelco. Eight of those early years working in Edmonton AB and 30 years working in Hamilton and living in Burlington (Aldershot, Barrymore Court). In 1988 he took early retirement from Stelco. David was then hired as Executive Director of the newly formed Halton Industry Education Council, HIEC, in Burlington to establish new business / education collaboration Career Awareness Programs for students in both Halton School Boards. David and Marjorie retired together in 1994 to live permanently at their seasonal home on the Bruce Peninsula, Hobson’s Harbour, Lake Huron shoreline. These were the happiest times when they hosted many family gatherings and where Marjorie was a volunteer with the Bruce Peninsula Hospice and David tried to keep up with her. They were also able to travel extensively to new locations in Canada and abroad where their children were settled into new careers, new homes, post university education. After Marjorie passed away in 2010 David lived in Owen Sound ON and then London ON. Direct cremation has already taken place. Messages of condolences may be extended to the family online at www.mpcemetery.ca. A private burial service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Brantford ON will take place at a later date. David’s children would like to thank the staff on the seventh floor of Victoria Hospital and a very special thank you to the staff at Parkwood Institute Palliative Care Unit, both in London ON.