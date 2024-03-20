SMITH, “Boo” Wm. Roy Douglas – his 48th year, at Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, March 8, 2024 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Boo was the proud, adoring father of Jackson whom he cherished, son of Doug and Marie, brother of Jennifer and partner of Melisa. He is also survived by his grandparents Dawn and Pat Fulford, several aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, and special niece Tiarra. Boo was born and raised in Tobermory and loved returning to visit. He was an avid photographer, blessed with a keen eye for composition. He enjoyed walking and nature. He had been a volunteer firefighter and was extremely proud of his time spent on the fire department helping others. He was very particular and any project he tackled was done just right! Boo loved long drives and spontaneous visits to friends and family. Boo has been cremated and there will be a Memorial/Celebration of Life held in Tobermory on Saturday, April 6th at the Light and Life Chapel, 7347 Highway 6, beginning at 1 p.m. with a short visitation beginning at 12 noon. A reception will be held at the Tobermory Legion following the service where we can share stories and anecdotes of Boo’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mark Preece Family House in Hamilton or the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Grey Bruce Cremation and Burial Services, www.greybrucecremation.com