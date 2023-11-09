Annual Christmas Market Returns November 25-26 at Summer House Park 

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The popular two day Christmas Market is back for its third year at Summer House Park. Hosted by the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market (LHFM), this annual Christmas Market will feature over 35 vendors, shaping up to be the largest Christmas Market to date.

Held over two days at Summer House Park on November 25 and 26, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Market will showcase many of the returning vendors and some new ones. The booths will be located in the Rec. Hall Lodge, beside the Lodge in the Outdoor Canadiana Market portion of the Christmas Market, as well as three vendors situated at the Art Shoppe, near the entrance to the Park.

Fresh lamb and lamb products, baked goods, artisan bread, organic butter, maple syrup, BBQ sauces, beer, honey, organic dried soups in Mason jars, fruits and vegetables, preserves, pottery, woodturning products, outdoor Christmas arrangements, fresh and dried flowers, handmade Christmas ornaments, soaps, candles, jewelry, lavender products, hand sewn mitts and hats, felting, artworks and much more will give patrons lots of choices for this Christmas season.

Chef Rob of Rkbones Catering, a popular stop for food this summer at the Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market, will be on hand to cook up his delicious specialties such as breakfast on a bun, bison burgers and grilled wraps.

The Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market Band will be set up outdoors at the REMAX Muskoka Chair Lounge and firepit area, and will entertain patrons with Christmas music.

Market Gift Certificates

Market Manager Charlene Jordan reminds everyone that LHFM Gift Certificates in any dollar value can be purchased at the Christmas Market. Jordan says the gift certificates are redeemable all year round at any Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market vendors; and that they make a great stocking stuffer.

Patrons are asked to bring a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to the local food bank. Last year’s donation by Market patrons amounted to 170 kgs of food items for the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank.

When: November 25th & 26th, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Where: Summer House Park, Miller Lake

Admission: Non perishable food donation for the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank

For more details: visit www.lionsheadfarmersmarket.com/christmas-market-2023