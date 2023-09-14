Bruce County Seeks Public Inputon 2024 Budget Priorities

Media Release

September 01, 2023 – Bruce County has begun building the 2024 Municipal Budget and is eager to hear input from the public. Participating in the 2024 Budget Survey will help shape priorities and provide feedback on value and sustainability.

Each time you drive on the County roads and bridges, borrow a library book, use County trails, visit a loved one at the Brucelea Haven or Gateway Haven long term care homes, need planning services for your development, visit the Museum in Southampton, utilize employment or income support, or have paramedic services rush to your aid – you are using a Bruce County service.

Share input in the 2024 Budget Survey by Sunday, September 17, 2023. This opportunity to provide feedback will only take a few minutes to complete. Responses will only be published in anonymous format.

For those unable to complete the survey online, call or email to request a hardcopy of the survey be mailed to you: 1-519-881-1291, ehenley@brucecounty.on.ca

Fill in a hardcopy of the survey in-person at: Peninsula Hub (268 Berford St, Wiarton, ON), Bruce County Museum & Cultural Centre (33 Victoria Street North, Southampton, ON), or any Bruce County Public Library Branch.

“In the upcoming Budget, we are looking to set collective goals and build a great County, together. The budget will help determine the level of service provided to Bruce County residents and will guide decisions on County infrastructure,” adds Warden Chris Peabody. “Council and Staff are eager to hear feedback from you as we consider key priorities that will be reflected in the 2024 budget.”

Thank you for participating in shaping the future of the County. We look forward to hearing your feedback in the 2024 Budget Survey, available now!

Discover more about the 2024 Budget Survey and find the survey link at www.brucecounty.on.ca/budget.