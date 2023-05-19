Rotary Holds Silent Auction Fundraiser for Rotary Scholarships

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Rotary held a Silent Auction to raise funds for Rotary scholarships on Saturday, May 6th, between 7:00 and 9:00 PM at Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head. Rotary tended the cash bar that evening, snacks were available, and music was provided by local musicians including Stuart Burgess, Arnie Crittenden, Dominik Franken, Gerry Gregory, Colman Jones, Rod Layman, Brian Osborne and Brian Taylor. Student volunteers helping out at this fundraising event included Elise Stewart, Chloe Cameron and Kenzi Hawke.

Rotary thanks all the auction donors and participants, local musicians and student volunteers for their help and generous support for this Silent Auction event in support of Rotary’s Scholarships Program, helping graduates of Bruce Peninsula District High School (BPDS) pursue their post-secondary education goals!

If you were unable to attend the Silent Auction event at Rotary Hall, but would still like to contribute to the Rotary Scholarships program, you can donate directly by making an e-transfer to nbprotary@gmail.com (please include your name and contact information in your e-transfer message), or by mailing a cheque to Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula, Box 305, 59 Main Street, Lion’s Head. Please help us continue our Rotary Scholarships program, supporting deserving graduates from BPDS pursue their post-secondary goals!

Close to fifty attended the Silent Auction at Rotary Hall, bidding on over fifty different items. All proceeds from sales at this Silent Auction event are going directly towards the Rotary Scholarships program. This year’s scholarships fundraiser event raised sufficient funds to cover about half the cost of our annual scholarship commitment of $5,000 – we now award up to five $1,000 scholarships annually, including the Rotary ‘Highest Academic Proficiency’ and ‘Service Above Self’’ Scholarships, ‘Mary Cameron Award for Most Improved Student’, along with Keith Hopkinson and J.C. Buckley Memorial Scholarships.

Rotary wishes to express special thanks to all those who generously donated items towards our Silent Auction event, including Spa on Six, Random Ranch Alpacas, Glenda Barber, RMT, Metal Edge Pipeworks, Melissa Stewart, Lynda Lemmon, A.J. Arps of Bruce Peninsula Septic Services, Tina Chladny and Graham Thomas, White’s Garage, Peninsula Pharmacy, Scott’s Home Hardware, The Shops at 84 Main, and Leo’s Closet, along with Rotarians Doug Embleton, Bob Spearing, Captain Jerry Greig, John White, Cathryn and Tom Buckley, Tim and Carina Lang, Catherine Henderson, Dan Bryans, Mike Bird, Chris Bird and your Rotary reporter, Rob Hiscott. Thanks to all the donors and auction bidding participants for supporting our Rotary Scholarships Program, allowing us to help deserving graduates of Bruce Peninsula District High School pursue their post-secondary goals!

Rotary Pancake Breakfast

May 21st at Rotary Hall!

Rotary will be holding our first community Pancake Breakfast of 2023 at Rotary Hall (59 Main Street, Lion’s Head) to be held Sunday, May 21st from 8:30 to 11:00 AM! Breakfast will include pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, pork sausages and hash browns, as well as orange juice and coffee to drink, and will cost $15.00 per adult ($7.00 for kids aged 12 years and under), with all profits going towards Rotary local community projects. We encourage you to bring your own plate and cutlery to help reduce waste from this breakfast event. In addition to table seating in Rotary Hall, there will be an option for breakfast pick-up for those wishing to take away their breakfast.

Once again, Rotary thanks all of our corporate and individual sponsors for their contributions towards our Pancake Breakfasts! These include Russell and Abby Miners (Miners’ Maple Products), Trace MacKay and Steve Woeller (Terrapin Social Finance), Pat Boyle Concrete, Dr. Pat Duronio, Rick Paciej and Kathy Austin, Barbara Dirckx (RE/MAX Grey-Bruce Realty Inc.), Leroy Dirckx (Atlas World Real Estate Corp.), David Hosken, Howard James, and Wilfred Laman (Lion’s Head Beach Motel). Our Pancake Breakfast sponsors help us offset breakfast expenses, the costs of putting on these breakfasts, allowing Rotary to have more money to put towards our various local community projects. We hope to see you for our first Rotary Pancake Breakfast of 2023 on Sunday at Rotary Hall!