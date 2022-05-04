Nature Conservancy Of Canada Helps Residents Combat Invasive Species On Saugeen Bruce Peninsula

News Release

Lion’s Head, ON (April 22, 2022) – This Earth Day, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is excited to celebrate significant investments into controlling invasive species across the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula.

Thanks to a three-year, $727,000 Grow Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, NCC is expanding its focus from invasive species control on its own properties, to leading a collaborative, landscape-scale invasive species control program across the peninsula.

Most recently, NCC produced a four-part video series on DIY invasive species removal. These videos help educate the community on how to rid their properties of invasives like dog strangling vine, invasive phragmites, garlic mustard and buckthorn.

Future plans for the program include large-scale phragmites control at Oliphant and the Fishing Islands, the prioritization of follow-up invasive species control at many locations across the project area, and a continued focus on landowner outreach and engagement.

Residents are invited to participate in these efforts by reporting invasive species on their properties and/or registering to receive free-of-charge control services. To learn more, please email [email protected] or visit saugeenpeninsulainvasives.ca.

With gratitude and respect, NCC acknowledges the significant, ongoing role of Indigenous Peoples on these lands and looks forward to continuing working with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation to ensure these lands can continue to support the people with whom they are intertwined.

Quotes

“This commitment from the Ontario Trillium Foundation has allowed NCC to take a collaborative and truly landscape scale approach to managing some of the Peninsula’s most damaging invasive plant species which, in turn has protected many of the area’s unique and ecologically significant habitats and the species that use these spaces” – Jacob Kloeze, Invasive Species Program Coordinator

“This Ontario Trillium Foundation Resilient Communities grant is an investment in the long term sustainability and health of the environment. Thank you to the Nature Conservancy for their efforts to expand programs that identify/control invasive plant species as well as conservation and restoration along the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula, which will ensure the natural beauty and outdoor ecosystems for people to enjoy in future. It is my hope the funding will help the organization to recover from the impacts of Covid-19, and wish them much continued success.” – Bill Walker, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

About

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the country’s unifying force for nature. We seek solutions to the twin crises of rapid biodiversity loss and climate change through large-scale, permanent land conservation. As a trusted partner, we work with people, communities, businesses and government to protect and care for our most important natural areas. Since 1962, we have brought Canadians together to conserve and restore more than 15 million hectares. NCC is a registered charity. With nature, we build a thriving world. To learn more, visit natureconservancy.ca

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. Last year, nearly $112M was invested into 1,384 community projects and partnerships to build healthy and vibrant communities and strengthen the impact of Ontario’s non-profit sector. In 2020/21, OTF supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

Facts

• To date, funding from the three-year Grow Grant has contributed to the control of more than 75 hectares of invasive phragmites across the Peninsula.

• Invasive species are considered to be the second-most significant threat to global biodiversity after habitat loss (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

• Invasive phragmites has been recognized as Canada’s worst invasive plant by scientists at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Phragmites often grows in aquatic habitats such as wetlands and shorelines, both of which are abundant across the Peninsula.

• Many of Ontario’s alvars are found on the Peninsula. These globally rare and species-rich habitats are especially susceptible to invasion by dog-strangling vine.

• Garlic mustard thrives on undisturbed forest floors. It can crowd out and displace the wide range of stunning wildflowers that can be found in the forests of the Peninsula.

• Impacts from invasive species are not limited to the environment. Many invasive species can have significant economic and social impacts too, such as reducing agricultural productivity and limiting recreational activity.

• Invasive species are often spread by human activity, either intentionally or unintentionally. For example, plants can be purposefully imported for use in gardens, or unintentionally transported on the boots of hikers or in the wheels of bikes and ATVs.

