Parking Reservations Required At Halfway Log Dump In 2021

Information Bulletin

Tobermory, Ontario, April 12, 2021 – Parks Canada is expanding parking reservations at Bruce Peninsula National Park. Travellers planning a visit to this national park will be able to pre-book parking spaces for two (2) of the highly sought-after park areas: Halfway Log Dump and the Grotto. Parks Canada online reservations for parking open April 29, 2021, at 8 a.m. EST.

New this year, at Halfway Log Dump, a confirmed reservation for parking will be required between June 18, 2021 and September 7, 2021. Visitors will be able to book parking in six-hour time slots.

Visitors planning a visit to the Grotto and Cyprus Lake area must reserve parking between May 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021. Visitors are able to book four-hour time slots for parking.

Campers staying at the Cyprus Lake Campground can hike to the Grotto from their campsite. Parks Canada will begin taking camping reservations for Bruce Peninsula National Park on April 19, 2021, at 8 a.m. EST.

Bruce Peninsula National Park is very busy seven days a week from mid June to mid September and on weekends from May through October. Visitors arriving without a confirmed booking for the Grotto or Halfway Log Dump will not be able to gain access to those areas. Other parking lots in the park fill up quickly each morning, and once those are full, there is no other access to park beaches, shorelines or trails.

Visitors can avoid disappointment by ensuring they have a confirmed parking reservation at the Grotto or Halfway Log Dump before leaving home. Travellers seeking a quieter visit are invited to consider visiting in early spring or late fall.

Additional information about parking in Bruce Peninsula National Park is available at www.pc.gc.ca/grotto.