Saugeen/Bruce Peninsula Aboriginal History: Surrender of the Colpoys Bay Reserve with Treaty # 93 and The Early Policies of the Canadian Colonial Administration 1860 – 1869 – Article References

Posted on September 7, 2018 by

Saugeen/Bruce Peninsula Aboriginal History:

Surrender of the Colpoys Bay Reserve with Treaty # 93 and

The Early Policies of the Canadian Colonial Administration

1860 – 1869

References

(all on-line sources accessed in August or September 2018)

  1. Cheryl Jones and Nora Lavalley The History of Cape Croker 1980 p. 12
  2. W. Sherwood Fox The Bruce Beckons 1952 p. 34
  3. Ontario Historical Plaques Bruce Peninsula Portage http://www.ontarioplaques.com/Plaques/Plaque_Bruce03.html
  4. Jones and Lavalley p. 13
  5. Robin R. Hilborne The Bruce 2018 p. 22
  6. Fox p. 203
  7. Hilborne p. 27
  8. Peter S. Schmalz The History of the Saugeen Indians 1977 p. 124
  9. Hilborne p.100
  10. History of the County of Bruce, Ontario, Canada Township of Albemarle https://www.electriccanadian.com/history/ontario/bruce/chapter14.htm
  11. Schmalz p. 123-125
  12. Polly Keeshig Tobias The Illustrated History of the Chippewas of Nawash 1996 p. 89
  13. Schmalz p. 127
  14. Jones and Lavalley p. 6
  15. Joan Holmes The Original Intentions of the Indian Act 2002 p. 16 http://www.joanholmes.ca/Indian%20Act%20Paper%20Final.pdf
  16. Schmalz p. 133
  17. Holmes p. 20
  18. Canadian History.ca Natives 1867 Confederation https://canadianhistory.ca/natives/timeline/1860s/1867-confederation
  19. Amanda Robinson Gradual Civilization Act 2016 https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/gradual-civilization-act/
  20. Jay Makarenko Early Foundations of the Indian Act 2008 https://www.mapleleafweb.com/features/the-indian-act-historical-overview.html#early
  21. Holmes p. 20
  22. Canadian History.ca Natives 1869 Gradual Enfranchisement Act https://canadianhistory.ca/natives/timeline/1860s/1869-gradual-enfranchisement-act

Image Source: Saugeen Ojibway Nation Claims Newsletter Update 2016

 

 

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s