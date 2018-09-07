Saugeen/Bruce Peninsula Aboriginal History: Surrender of the Colpoys Bay Reserve with Treaty # 93 and The Early Policies of the Canadian Colonial Administration 1860 – 1869 – Article References

Saugeen/Bruce Peninsula Aboriginal History:
Surrender of the Colpoys Bay Reserve with Treaty # 93 and
The Early Policies of the Canadian Colonial Administration
1860 – 1869
References
(all on-line sources accessed in August or September 2018)
- Cheryl Jones and Nora Lavalley The History of Cape Croker 1980 p. 12
- W. Sherwood Fox The Bruce Beckons 1952 p. 34
- Ontario Historical Plaques Bruce Peninsula Portage http://www.ontarioplaques.com/Plaques/Plaque_Bruce03.html
- Jones and Lavalley p. 13
- Robin R. Hilborne The Bruce 2018 p. 22
- Fox p. 203
- Hilborne p. 27
- Peter S. Schmalz The History of the Saugeen Indians 1977 p. 124
- Hilborne p.100
- History of the County of Bruce, Ontario, Canada Township of Albemarle https://www.electriccanadian.com/history/ontario/bruce/chapter14.htm
- Schmalz p. 123-125
- Polly Keeshig Tobias The Illustrated History of the Chippewas of Nawash 1996 p. 89
- Schmalz p. 127
- Jones and Lavalley p. 6
- Joan Holmes The Original Intentions of the Indian Act 2002 p. 16 http://www.joanholmes.ca/Indian%20Act%20Paper%20Final.pdf
- Schmalz p. 133
- Holmes p. 20
- Canadian History.ca Natives 1867 Confederation https://canadianhistory.ca/natives/timeline/1860s/1867-confederation
- Amanda Robinson Gradual Civilization Act 2016 https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/gradual-civilization-act/
- Jay Makarenko Early Foundations of the Indian Act 2008 https://www.mapleleafweb.com/features/the-indian-act-historical-overview.html#early
- Holmes p. 20
- Canadian History.ca Natives 1869 Gradual Enfranchisement Act https://canadianhistory.ca/natives/timeline/1860s/1869-gradual-enfranchisement-act
Image Source: Saugeen Ojibway Nation Claims Newsletter Update 2016