Saugeen/Bruce Peninsula Aboriginal History: Treaty #82 – The Surrender of the Nawash Reserve in 1857 ArticleReferences

(all on-line sources accessed in June or July 2018)
- Cheryl Jones and Nora Lavalley The History of Cape Croker 1980 p. 5
- Stephanie McMullen Disunity and Dispossession: Nawash Ojibwa and Potawatomi in the Saugeen Territory 1836-1865 1997 p. 75
https://dspace.ucalgary.ca/bitstream/handle/1880/26741/24603McMullen.pdf?sequence=
- Marie W. LaForest and Corry Mac Nason Indian Land Administration and Policy In Ontario (Upper Canada) 1791-1867 September 1979 p 91
http://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2017/aanc-inac/R5-177-1979-eng.pdf
- Peter S. Schmalz The History of the Saugeen Indians 1977 p. 103
- Ibid p. 102
- McMullen p.76
- Ibid p. 101-102
- Ibid p. 103-104
- McMullen p. 77
- Polly Keeshig Tobias The Illustrated History of the Chippewas of Nawash 1996 p. 87-88
- Norman Robertson History of the County of Bruce 1906 p. 7
- Schmalz p.108
Image Source: Saugeen Ojibway Nation Claims Newsletter Update 2016