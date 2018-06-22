Saugeen/Bruce Peninsula Aboriginal History: Treaty #72 – Surrender of the Saugeen Peninsula in 1854 Article References

Posted on June 22, 2018 by

(all on-line sources accessed in April or May 2018)

1.  Peter S.Schmalz The History of the Saugeen Indians 1977 p. 80

2.  R.J.Surtees for the Department of Indian and Northern Affairs of Canada Indian Land Surrenders in  Ontario 1763 – 1867 February 1984 p. 103

http://publications.gc.ca/site/archivee-archived.html? url=http://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2017/aanc-inac/R5-350-1983-eng.pdf

3.  Stephanie McMullen Disunity and Dispossession: Nawash Ojibwa and Potawatomi in the  Saugeen Territory, 1836-1865 1997 p. 62 http://www.collectionscanada.gc.ca/obj/s4/f2/dsk2/ftp04/mq24603.pdf

4.  Conrad Van Dusen (Enemikeese)The Indian Chief: An Account of the Labours,

Losses, Sufferings, and Oppression of Ke-Zig-Ko-E-Ne-Ne (David Sawyer), A Chief of

the Oiibbeway Indians in Canada West 1867 p. 52

https://archive.org/stream/indianchiefanac00dusegoog#page/n8/mode/2up

5.  Schmalz p. 82-83

6. Ibid p. 84

7. McMullen p. 65

8. Van Dusen (Enemikeese) p. 96-97

9. McMullen p. 65

10. Akiwenzie-Damm, Kateri and Julianna Damm The Illustrated |History of the Chippewas of Nawash Teachers Guide 1998 p. 10

11. Van Dusen (Enemikeese) p.54

12. Akiwenzie-Damm, Kateri and Julianna Damm p. 10

13.  Surtees p. 105

14. Akiwenzie-Damm, Kateri and Julianna Damm p. 10

15. Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada Saugeen Peninsula Treaty (1854) No. 72 Surrender of the Saugeen Peninsula

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca/eng/1370372152585/1370372222012#ucls24

16. Schmaltz p. 89

17. Allan L Brown in Ontario’s Historical Plaques The Allenford Pow-Wow 1855 2017 http://ontarioplaques.com/Plaques/Plaque_Bruce02.html

18. Schmalz p 89

19.  Ibid 90

20. Van Dusen (Enemikeese) p. 89

21.  Schmalz p. 91

22. Brown

Image is an excerpt from Saugeen Ojibway Nation Claims Update Newsletter 2016 Cover page

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s