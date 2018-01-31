Saugeen/Bruce Peninsula Aboriginal History: The 1763 Royal Proclamation and the 1764 Treaty of Niagara: Article References

(all on-line sources accessed in January 2018)

1 Reference What was the purpose of the Proclamation of 1763?

https://www.reference.com/history/definition-proclamation-1763- 375a1191fad989dcaq=royal+proclamation+of+1763&qo=cdpArticles

2 Historical Narratives of Early Canada The Royal Proclamation of 1763 The Quebec Act of 1774 2013 http://www.uppercanadahistory.ca/pp/ppa.html

3 Anthony J. Hall et. al., Royal Proclamation of 1763 2015

http://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/royal-proclamation-of-1763/

4 First-Nations.info Upper Canada Land Surrenders 1763-1923

http://www.first-nations.info/upper-canada-land-surrenders-1763-1923.html

5 Nathan Titridge The Treaty of Niagara (1764) Updated May 2017 http://www.tidridge.com/uploads/3/8/4/1/3841927/the_treaty_of_niagara.pdf

6. Cornelius J. Jaenen et al Covenant Chain last edited 2015 http://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/covenant-chain/

7 Onondaga Nation People of the Hills Two Row Wampum – Guswenta http://www.onondaganation.org/culture/wampum/two-row-wampum-belt-guswenta/

8 Kateri Akiwenzie-Damm, and Julianna Damm The Illustrated History of the Chippewas of Nawash Teachers Guide Chippewas of Nawash 1998 p 6

Images

Image of THE TREATY OF NIAGARA COVENANT CHAIN WAMPUM BELT OF 1764 Sourced from Anishinabek News . By the Toronto Reference Library Blog in We Are All Treaty People December 8, 2016 http://torontopubliclibrary.typepad.com/trl/2016/12/wearealltreatypeople.htm

Image of THE TWO ROW WAMPUM TREATY OF ALLIANCE Doolittle Productions

http://tworowwampum.com/