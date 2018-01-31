Saugeen/Bruce Peninsula Aboriginal History: The 1763 Royal Proclamation and the 1764 Treaty of Niagara: Article References

(all on-line sources accessed in January 2018)
1 Reference What was the purpose of the Proclamation of 1763?
https://www.reference.com/history/definition-proclamation-1763- 375a1191fad989dcaq=royal+proclamation+of+1763&qo=cdpArticles
2 Historical Narratives of Early Canada The Royal Proclamation of 1763 The Quebec Act of 1774 2013 http://www.uppercanadahistory.ca/pp/ppa.html
3 Anthony J. Hall et. al., Royal Proclamation of 1763 2015
http://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/royal-proclamation-of-1763/
4 First-Nations.info Upper Canada Land Surrenders 1763-1923
http://www.first-nations.info/upper-canada-land-surrenders-1763-1923.html
5 Nathan Titridge The Treaty of Niagara (1764) Updated May 2017 http://www.tidridge.com/uploads/3/8/4/1/3841927/the_treaty_of_niagara.pdf
6. Cornelius J. Jaenen et al Covenant Chain last edited 2015 http://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/covenant-chain/
7 Onondaga Nation People of the Hills Two Row Wampum – Guswenta http://www.onondaganation.org/culture/wampum/two-row-wampum-belt-guswenta/
8 Kateri Akiwenzie-Damm, and Julianna Damm The Illustrated History of the Chippewas of Nawash Teachers Guide Chippewas of Nawash 1998 p 6
Images
Image of THE TREATY OF NIAGARA COVENANT CHAIN WAMPUM BELT OF 1764 Sourced from Anishinabek News. By the Toronto Reference Library Blog in We Are All Treaty People December 8, 2016 http://torontopubliclibrary.typepad.com/trl/2016/12/wearealltreatypeople.htm
Image of THE TWO ROW WAMPUM TREATY OF ALLIANCE Doolittle Productions