Tobermory Legion Br 290 News: January 2018

Submitted by Branch 290 Executive Committee

As you may or may not know, the Royal Canadian Legion is a Veteran organization with approximately 350,000 members and affiliates. The Legion is a non-profit, dues supported, fraternal organization with approximately 1,500 branches in Canada, United States, Germany and the Netherlands.

The Legion receives no financial assistance from any outside agency and membership is open to all Canadian citizens and Commonwealth subjects who subscribe to the purposes and objects of the organization.

Your early bird membership fee is $45.00 of which $34.87 goes to Dominion Command and $3.00 goes to our Provincial Command which leaves the Branch only just over $7.00 per member to help operate the branch.

The monies we obtain from meat draws, pull tickets and turkey raffles all go into a Donation account which must be donated to our community groups, which we are proud to do. Tobermory Legion Branch 290 donated more than $10,000 back into the community last year alone.

To operate the Branch costs money and we are always struggling to make ends meet. Our electricity and heating expense increases every year and we are working on events to raise more capital.

We are asking our members and non-members to consider a donation to the branch when they are doing their donation planning for the year. If you can donate we would be truly grateful.

Legion January Events:

• Starting Sunday, January 7th, 2018 the Legion will have a Brunch every second Sunday (next one Sunday, January 21st) from 10 am -1 pm. Bar open at 11 am.

• Karaoke nights will be January 13th and 27th – the fun starts at 9:00pm.

• Our regular meeting will be Tuesday January 9th at 2 pm, executive meeting at 3 pm (Note: winter meeting times are in the afternoon).

• Pot Luck Euchre will be Friday, January 26th, meal at 5:30 pm, games start at 7 pm.

• Meat Draws are every Saturday at 4 pm.

Poster and Literary Competition Winners

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck

Zone judging for the Poster and Literary competition has been completed and Branch 290 would like to congratulate Rysen Mosiuk for placing second in the Primary Black and White Poster category. Congratulations Rysen! Great work to all of the participants.

Coming soon will be Public Speaking – February 21st.